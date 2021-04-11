Stifel Financial Corp Invests $793,000 in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPH. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,285.8% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 90,637 shares in the last quarter.

PPH opened at $68.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

