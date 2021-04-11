Stifel Financial Corp Invests $758,000 in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cohu by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

