Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

