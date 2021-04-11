Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 225,586 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

