Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNLC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

The First Bancorp stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.