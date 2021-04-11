Raymond James Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $10.25

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 87.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NYSE:ERF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 103,217 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

