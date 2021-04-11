Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $81.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 0.54.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
