Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $81.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $3,856,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

