Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $7.50 at Scotiabank

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

NYSE:ERF opened at $5.47 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,941 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 530,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 466,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

