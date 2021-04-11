Morgan Stanley Cuts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $30.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NTNX opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nutanix by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,351 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

