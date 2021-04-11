Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $28,726,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,030,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

