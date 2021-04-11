The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Lantheus worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 263.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $41,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

