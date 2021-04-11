Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $409,500.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.