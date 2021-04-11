SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,963,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,437,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $10.34 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

