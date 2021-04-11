Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $13,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA opened at $271.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

