Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $13,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of CVNA opened at $271.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $323.39.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
