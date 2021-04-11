James R. Chambers Sells 10,000 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BIG stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $10,612,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

