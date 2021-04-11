Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 7,242 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $507.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.20. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

