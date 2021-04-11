27,900 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Exponent by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $8,031,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.