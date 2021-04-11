Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.08 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

