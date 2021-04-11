TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,902 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TELUS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TU stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

