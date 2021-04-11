Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.66% of GX Acquisition worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXGX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GX Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $10.11 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

