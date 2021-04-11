Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.