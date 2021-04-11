Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 609.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 381,685 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.