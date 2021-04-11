ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $63.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

