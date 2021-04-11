Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

