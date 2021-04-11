Mizuho Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $215.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.55.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.92. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

