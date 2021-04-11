Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 819,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.