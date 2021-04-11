The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 79.24. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $22,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $16,368,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

