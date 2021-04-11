Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.19.

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

