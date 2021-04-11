Northern Trust Corp Buys 46,320 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.