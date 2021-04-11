Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,554 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EchoStar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

