Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,879 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CAI International were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE CAI opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.26 million, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.