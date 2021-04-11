Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 247,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 38,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

LILA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 over the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LILA opened at $13.89 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

