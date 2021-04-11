Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,386 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Independent Bank worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

IBCP opened at $24.18 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $529.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.