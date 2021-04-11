Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRG opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.26. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,476.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

