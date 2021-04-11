Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.