Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of SunCoke Energy worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.30 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $522.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

