Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.61% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $75,148 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPSI opened at $29.95 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $438.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.