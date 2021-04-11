AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.