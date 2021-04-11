CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 199,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. On average, analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

