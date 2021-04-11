Citigroup Inc. Has $35,000 Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 487.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HC2 were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HC2 news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $58,770.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,765.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 2,164,108 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $128,238.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HC2 stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

