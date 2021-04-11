GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GasLog were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOG. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GasLog by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Clarkson Capital lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. GasLog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.