Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,689 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 375.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in comScore were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of comScore by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of comScore by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 160.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $262.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

