Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 306.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,321.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

