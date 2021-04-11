Citigroup Inc. Has $38,000 Stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 302.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChromaDex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

