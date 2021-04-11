Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 678,241.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 81,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

