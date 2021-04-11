Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 271.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of KVHI opened at $13.27 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $138,369.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,765 shares of company stock worth $590,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.