USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 174.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.37. USD Partners LP has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,554.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP).

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.