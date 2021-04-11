Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 233.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Quantum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 104,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quantum by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quantum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 144.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $455.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QMCO shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

