Citigroup Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 281.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 81.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $13.80 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $329.38 million, a PE ratio of 172.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

