Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Nokia stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

